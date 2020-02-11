17th century ruined bridge in Yerevan to be restored

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. A 17th century ruined bridge of historic-cultural significance in Yerevan will be restored.

The restoration works will be sponsored and carried out by Yuri Afrikyan, a businessman who is implementing an investment program nearby on Argishti Street.

Afrikyan is building a hotel complex, an Armenian Crafts Center, and a Museum of Armenian Handicraft Tools near the Red Bridge, a 1679 bridge on the Hrazdan River.

A City Hall official in charge of urban planning and land use said at the meeting that the authorities must pay great attention to construction in that area. “It is the historic-cultural heart of Yerevan”, he said.

