Gyumri sends humanitarian aid to Xi'an, China to help in fighting novel coronavirus

GYUMRI, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The City of Gyumri will send 2,000,000 drams worth of humanitarian aid comprising medical items to the city of Xi'an in China as the country is fighting to contain the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Gyumri City Council approved the decision today at a meeting.

The 320kg cargo includes scrubs, protective masks, gloves etc. The aid will reach the city in Shaanxi Province in 4-5 days, Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan said.

In addition to the aid sent by the city, a local pharmacy has donated 6000 protective mask which will also be sent to China.

Xi'an and Gyumri had signed a memorandum of cooperation in 2015.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan