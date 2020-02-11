Human capital is the main driving force for Armenia’s and Jordan’s development – King Abdullah II

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Jordan, like Armenia, has made the human capital the main driving force leading to development. The two countries have a lot to gain from the bilateral cooperation, King Abdullah II of Jordan told reporters in Yerevan after the meeting with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

“Yerevan, one of the oldest cities, reminds me my beloved Jordan. Our countries and peoples have their unique place in the contemporary world, remaining adhered to their identity, culture and faith. Jordan, like Armenia, has made its human capital the main driving force leading to development. Our countries have a lot to gain from their cooperation in order to capitalize this very promising potential”, he said.

He said thousands of Jordanians are of Armenian origin. “They bring an honor to our countries and play a vital role in art, education, public service, business and many other fields. They form the base on which our friendship continues developing”, King Abdullah II of Jordan said.

King Abdullah II of Jordan arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan