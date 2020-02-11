Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Human capital is the main driving force for Armenia’s and Jordan’s development – King Abdullah II

Human capital is the main driving force for Armenia’s and Jordan’s development – King Abdullah II

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Jordan, like Armenia, has made the human capital the main driving force leading to development. The two countries have a lot to gain from the bilateral cooperation, King Abdullah II of Jordan told reporters in Yerevan after the meeting with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

“Yerevan, one of the oldest cities, reminds me my beloved Jordan. Our countries and peoples have their unique place in the contemporary world, remaining adhered to their identity, culture and faith. Jordan, like Armenia, has made its human capital the main driving force leading to development. Our countries have a lot to gain from their cooperation in order to capitalize this very promising potential”, he said.

He said thousands of Jordanians are of Armenian origin. “They bring an honor to our countries and play a vital role in art, education, public service, business and many other fields. They form the base on which our friendship continues developing”, King Abdullah II of Jordan said.

King Abdullah II of Jordan arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4632 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4222 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 3809 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3201 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3019 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration