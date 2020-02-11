Kristina Ayanian crowned Miss Boston 2020

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American Kristina Ayanian of Burlington has been crowned Miss Boston 2020.

Kristina Ayanian was born and raised in Burlington, Massachusetts.

She was an honor roll student at Marshall Simonds Middle School in Burlington. Ayanian graduated from St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School in Watertown, where she received the Presidential Excellence Award, the Citizenship Award, and the Prelacy Award for Excellence in Armenian Studies, as well as a King Levon silver coin.

Ayanian, won the title of 2008 Miss Boston Preteen, part of National American Miss, and won the acting, talent, community service, and spokesmodel categories.

She won the Miss Massachusetts' Outstanding Teen title in 2013.

The talented beauty is also a correspondent for the Armenian Weekly.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan