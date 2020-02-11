Armenian President and King of Jordan discuss cooperation potential at Yerevan meeting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed issues relating to the cooperation potential of the two countries in different areas during their meeting in Yerevan.

“We had wonderful discussions with His Majesty today and yesterday. We discussed the cooperation potential of our countries in the fields of tourism, education, science, technologies, security and agriculture”, the Armenian President said following the meeting with the King of Jordan at the Presidential Palace.

President Sarkissian said the visit of the King of Jordan to Armenia is historic. “I think this is a historical visit not only in a sense that His Majesty is visiting Armenia for the first time, but also in a sense that the friendship of the two countries, peoples has a history of hundreds of years, or perhaps, millennia. This is a good opportunity for me to express my gratitude as an Armenian to your people and family because we all remember that 100 years ago your great grandfather has sent a message to the Arab world asking to provide shelter to those Armenians who survived the Genocide. I want to bow my head before your family and your ancestors and also want to thank you on behalf of our people”, the Armenian President said.

King Abdullah II of Jordan arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan