Opposition MP from Prosperous Armenia withdraws from faction

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) lawmaker Tigran Urikhanyan is withdrawing from the opposition party’s faction in parliament and will continue his tenure in the legislative body in an independent status, BHK said.

“Tigran Urikhanyan has passed a long political path within the Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction, however at this stage his approaches and principles aren’t in line with the Prosperous Armenia faction’s approaches”, the party said.

The decision is effectively immediately.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan