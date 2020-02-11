Official welcoming ceremony for King Abdullah II of Jordan held at Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Official welcoming ceremony for King Abdullah II of Jordan was held at the Armenian Presidential Palace on February 11, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

King Abdullah II arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

The Armenian President and the King of Jordan introduced their official delegations to one another.

The welcoming ceremony will be followed by the meeting between President Sarkissian and King Abdullah II. The leaders of the two countries will also make a statement on the topic of Religion and Tolerance.

In the framework of his visit, the King of Jordan will also meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, at the Holy See of Etchmiadzin he will be hosted by His Holiness, Catholicos of All Armenians and Supreme Patriarch Garegin II. The King of Jordan will also visit the Tsitsernakaberd, the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

