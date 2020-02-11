Minister Suren Papikyan to depart for Georgia on working visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan will depart for Georgia on a two-day working visit on February 11, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Papikyan will meet with Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maya Tskitishvili and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natela Turnava. During the meetings the officials will discuss issues relating to the mutual cooperation and new partnership opportunities.

