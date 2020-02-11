Parliament session - LIVE
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The regular four-day sitting has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament on February 11.
A number of issues are included in the session agenda.
The MPs will debate several bills at the first and second hearings.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
