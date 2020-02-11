Constitutional amendments referendum campaign to launch on February 17

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia approved the timetable of main events for organizing and holding the referendum on Constitutional amendments scheduled on April 5.

According to the timetable, the referendum campaign will launch on February 17.

A decision was submitted to the CEC based on the President’s decree on setting a referendum on Constitutional amendments according to which the referendum will be held on April 5. The campaign will end on April 4.

