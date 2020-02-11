Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 11 as of 08:00 some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass, Saraven-Zanger highway are closed for trailer trucks, but are difficult to pass for the remaining cars.

The roads of Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Lori, Syunik, Shirak provinces are partly covered with clear ice.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

