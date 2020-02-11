Armenian President sends congratulatory letters to Iran’s President and Supreme Leader

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent congratulatory letters to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“The close political and economic cooperation between Armenia and Iran continues also today thanks to the deep friendly traditions. I am confident that the Armenian-Iranian relations will steadily strengthen and develop. Today, when the world is facing numerous challenges, the preservation and development of stable and mutually beneficial relations between Armenia and Iran are important”, the Armenian President said in his letter addressed to his Iranian counterpart.

In the letter addressed to the Supreme Leader of Iran, the Armenian President said: “I believe that the respect towards each other’s religion and culture, accompanied with a political dialogue, contributes to the establishment of peace and stability in the region”.

President Armen Sarkissian praised the Armenia-Iran developing cooperation in numerous areas. He wished the Supreme Leader good health and success, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Iran.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan