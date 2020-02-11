Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

US stocks up - 10-02-20

NEW YORK, FEBUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 10 february:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones up by 0.60% to 29276.82 points, S&P 500 up by 0.73% to 3352.09 points, Nasdaq up by 1.13% to 9628.39 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.





