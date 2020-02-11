LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.93% to $1705.00, copper price down by 0.04% to $5668.00, lead price down by 0.96% to $1806.50, nickel price up by 0.89% to $12970.00, tin price up by 0.31% to $16375.00, zinc price down by 0.97% to $2133.00, molybdenum price up by 2.83% to $24030.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.