Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-02-20

NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-02-20

NEW YORK, FEBUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals prices for 10 february:

“Armenpress” reports the price of gold futures is down by 0.12% to $1571.90, silver futures is up by 0.23% to $17.73, while platinum futures is down by 0.23% to $967.70.

The measurement unit is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).

New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4632 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4222 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 3809 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3201 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3019 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration