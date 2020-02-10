38-year-old woman gives birth 12th time

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. A 38-year-old woman in Yerevan gave birth to the 12th baby in a natural way, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center.

The baby (girl) weights 4 kg and 550 grams and is 54 cm tall. The baby has 6 brothers and 5 sisters. The mother says they will probably have more children. The mother and the baby feel good.

