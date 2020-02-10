King Abdullah II of Jordan arrives in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. King Abdullah II of Jordan has arrived in Armenia on an official visit for the 1st time at the invitation of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Deputy Prime Minister of ArmeniaMher Grigoryan met the high level guest at Yerevan Zvartnots airport.

King Abdullah II is a politician that enjoys great reputation in the Islamic world, a representative of the Hashemite family who was crowned in 1999. He is the custodian of Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

President Armen Sarkissian and King Abdullah II had met also in April, 2019, when the Armenian President paid a working visit to Jordan, where he invited the King to visit Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan