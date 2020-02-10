Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-02-20

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-02-20

YEREVAN, 10 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.51 drams to 478.98 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 524.48 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.49 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 618.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 169.62 drams to 24218.12 drams. Silver price up by 0.37 drams to 273.65 drams. Platinum price down by 76.37 drams to 14952.98 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4632 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4222 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 3809 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3201 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3019 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration