We stand with you: Armenians extend support to China in fighting coronavirus outbreak

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenians from the most various segments of society are expressing solidarity and support to China as the country is battling the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Painter Sevada Grigoryan, an artist who lived and worked in China for 4 years, says she and her entire family are deeply concerned and are standing together with the Chinese people with their spirit and heart. “When you live in China, when you see how humanly they treat you, you start making friends with the Chinese. I wish them to overcome this problem as soon as possible and be strong. They bear an ancient culture, they are extremely diligent, hospitable, and they deserve the best,” Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS.

Principal of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School Spartak Vardanyan said the entire academic staff of the school is ready to help China and they are extending their support to the good people of China.

“The entire staff of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School-foundation is expressing our support to our Chinese teachers and friends, and we are ready to assist as much as possible. First of all we are supporting morally, checking all the time how they are. We try to give our constant warm attitude”, Vardanyan said. The school has also expressed willingness to send protective masks and gloves to China, however the Embassy of China in Yerevan told them they more highlight moral, humanly support. As a result, the school held an event and expressed support to the Chinese teachers, offering good wishes. Students and the Chinese teachers posed for a family photo, which was sent to the embassy. The picture will most probably be sent to the city of Wuhan as a sign of support.

Esperantist Sona Baghdasaryan, a Doctor of Philosophy in Biology, says she was deeply saddened over the deadly outbreak in China, and offered words of support. She said she felt it was her duty to go to the Chinese embassy and light a candle she brought from Israel. “I have been to five cities in China, I have been hosted very well, the Chinese are very hospitable and generous people. I have many friends there. I couldn’t not pay homage to the memory of those who died from the virus. This is very unfortunate,” she said.

The Confucius Institute in Yerevan has also offered support, and donated 12,000 protective masks to China. The institute’s Director Gor Sargsyan has received a thank-you letter from his counterpart at the Confucius Institute of the Dalian University of Foreign Languages. “Your good wishes and warm words give us the chance to believe that the Chinese people will emerge victorious in the fight against the virus, having the care of the international partners like you”.

During a February 1 meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong, Deputy PM of Armenia Tigran Avinyan emphasized that Armenia is ready to provide assistance to China amid the outbreak. He said Armenia highly appreciates China’s effective steps and expressed his opinion that the situation will soon be resolved. He also praised China’s transparency, tactical measures and cooperation with the international community in this matter.

The novel coronavirus, which originated in the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, China, has killed 908 people in China so far. More than 40,000 people are infected with the virus, and nearly 190000 people are under quarantine. 3281 patients have successfully recovered from the disease in China so far.

