Yerevan Mayor receives Swedish Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan received Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Ulrik Tidestrom (residence in Tbilisi), the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest the Mayor of Yerevan said the Armenian-Swedish high-level relations greatly contribute to the implementation of development programs of the capital city. In particular, he highlighted the cooperation potential between Armenia and Sweden in the field of development of “green” economy.

In his turn the Swedish Ambassador stated that the recent historic changes in Armenia were not remained unnoticed in Stockholm which creates basis for optimism for deepening and expanding the future relations, including also at the community level.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan