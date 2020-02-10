Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Special Advisor to Japanese PM plans to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan received Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada, the ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the officials discussed organizational issues of the upcoming visit of the delegation led by Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister Eiichi Hasegawa to Armenia.

The visit of Eiichi Hasegawa and his delegation to Armenia mainly aims at discussing the prospects of expanding the Armenian-Japanese effective economic cooperation and business ties.

At the end of the meeting the two sides once again affirmed their readiness to unite efforts and contribute to the development of the Armenian-Japanese economic cooperation with all possible means.

