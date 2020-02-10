Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Ex-top investigator of Yerevan suspected in bribing head of Urban Development committee

Ex-top investigator of Yerevan suspected in bribing head of Urban Development committee

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Former Director of the Yerevan City Department of the Investigations Committee Jon Farkhoyan is charged with bribery.

He is suspected in bribing Vahagn Vermishyan, the Head of the Urban Development Committee who is jailed in pre-trial detention after being arrested on February 5 by the National Security Service.

The NSS asked a court to place Farkhoyan in pre-trial detention also, but he was set free on a 5 million dram bail. He faces up to 7 years in prison if found guilty.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4632 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4222 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 3809 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3201 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3019 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration