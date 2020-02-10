Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Maximum incubation period of novel coronavirus is 10 days longer than previously thought

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The incubation period of the deadly novel coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China might actually be 24 days, instead of the previously assumed 14, according to a scientific paper cited by Sina.

According to the paper, the average incubation period in 1099 patients from 31 provinces and municipalities in China is three days, but the longest incubation period is 24 days.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





