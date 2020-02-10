Foreign Minister reaffirms Armenia’s commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation goals

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Austria on a working visit, met on February 10 with Lassina Zerbo, the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) in Vienna, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the Organization’s activity, its challenges and the actions of the international community to address these challenges. In this context they highlighted taking steps in using the potential of science, innovation and IT, also through the broad engagement of sectoral experts.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapon goals and stated that Armenia, by ratifying the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test–Ban Treaty in 2006, always acts in support of the ratification of this Treaty by all states.

The sides also highly appreciated the active engagement of Armenian experts in the activities of the Organization’s preparation commission.

Both highlighted the strengthening of nuclear security at national and international levels.

