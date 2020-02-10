Armenian PM, BSTDB President discuss cooperation prospects in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) Dmitry Pankin, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM said Armenia’s economy is dynamically growing and the government is interested in developing the cooperation with the BSTDB, in the funding of the private sector by the latter. Pashinyan said there is a great potential for cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, agriculture and IT.

In his turn Dmitry Pankin said the Bank in Armenia is concentrated mainly on financing the small and medium businesses via commercial banks, but plans also to implement programs in infrastructures and energy spheres.

Pashinyan welcomed this initiative, stating that the ongoing trends in Armenia in these spheres show that there are broad development opportunities and the necessity for attracting funds will gradually grow. “This means that there is a broad field for cooperation”, the PM said and welcomed the signing of a new loan agreement worth 10 million USD between the BSTDB and one of Armenia’s commercial banks aimed at providing loans to SMEs.

