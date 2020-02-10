Justice Minister and Venice Commission President discuss Constitutional amendments referendum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan has discussed over the phone the upcoming referendum on Constitutional amendments with Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio.

Badasyan said the phone call took place at his own initiative.

“During the phone talk I addressed the latest developments around the Constitutional amendment and the referendum. I also relayed the Armenian side’s willingness on further continuing to closely cooperate with the Council of Europe and the Commission in the judiciary reforms,” Badasyan said on social media.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan