Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Justice Minister and Venice Commission President discuss Constitutional amendments referendum

Justice Minister and Venice Commission President discuss Constitutional amendments referendum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan has discussed over the phone the upcoming referendum on Constitutional amendments with Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio.

Badasyan said the phone call took place at his own initiative.

“During the phone talk I addressed the latest developments around the Constitutional amendment and the referendum. I also relayed the Armenian side’s willingness on further continuing to closely cooperate with the Council of Europe and the Commission in the judiciary reforms,” Badasyan said on social media.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4632 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4222 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 3809 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3201 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3019 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration