Armenian, Greek FMs discuss bilateral agenda over phone

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on February 8 held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

During the phone talk the two FMs discussed broad range of issues of mutual interest relating to the Armenian-Greek agenda.

They highlighted the importance of Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation in terms of strengthening the partnership and the regional cooperation, as well as discussed the preparations of the upcoming summit at Cyprus-Armenia-Greece format in Yerevan.

The Armenian and Greek FMs also exchanged views on a number of urgent international and regional issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan                                  

 





