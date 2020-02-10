2020 Summer Olympic Games are very important for Japan – Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada assures his country is ready for the launch of the 32nd Olympic Games, adding that it has a special meaning.

“It’s a great honor for the people of Japan to host the 32nd Summer Olympic Games. I was in Japan in the end of 2019 and saw with my own eyes how the preparations were going. Everything is almost ready in Tokyo for the launch of the Games. I am full of hope that we will manage to hold good Olympic Games”, the Japanese Ambassador told a press conference in Armenpress.

Talking about the buildings the Ambassador said some infrastructures, used during the 1964 Games, still can be used for the upcoming Games.

“This Olympic Games are very important for Japan. We have one common idea: ‘the Olympics are for the whole humanity’, and one key message: ‘How to be in harmony with the nature’. We want to show to the world how our country has recovered after the 2011 tsunami”, Jun Yamada said.

The Ambassador said the organizers want to make these Games more convenient for the participants and guests by using the latest technologies.

As for the Armenia-Japan cooperation in the field of sports, the Ambassador said after the Olympic Games Armenia’s team will be hosted at the Japanese town of Minamiizu as this town has chosen Armenia’s team because of its great interest to wrestling. “I regret that there is still no cooperation between the Armenian and Japanese cities, there are no sister cities yet”, he said.

The Ambassador said Japan will do everything to hold the Games at the highest level, especially from security perspective, and as for the new coronavirus spreading from China, he said he is optimistic and hopes that this virus will disappear before spring.

Tokyo will host the 32nd Summer Olympic Games from July 24 to August 9.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan