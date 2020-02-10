Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Number of foreigners infected with novel coronavirus in China reaches 27

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Number of foreign nationals infected with a novel coronavirus in China has reached 27. Two foreigners died so far, the Chinese foreign ministry official said on February 10.

Last week the number of foreigners infected with the disease was 19.

According to the latest reports, 22 foreigners are at the treatment process.

“We have informed the respective countries about their [foreigners] death. One of them is a citizen of US with Chinese origin”, the ministry official said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan                                 

 





