President of Artsakh congratulates writer Zori Balayan on 85th birthday

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to Hero of Artsakh, holder of the "Golden Eagle" order, writer, publicist Zori Balayan on his 85th birthday anniversary, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The address runs as follows:

“Respected Mr. Balayan,

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally accept my most heartfelt congratulations on Your significant jubilee - 85th birthday anniversary.

You have dedicated your whole life to the noble cause of selflessly serving the homeland, have become one of its living heroes, occupying your worthy place in our modern history. Standing at the sources of the Karabakh movement you have been constantly living with the concerns of your people and made every effort to realize their cherished dreams and aspirations.

I once again congratulate you and wish longevity, peace, robust health and all the best”.

