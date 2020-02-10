Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Urban Development Committee chief jailed in pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Urban Development Committee head Vahagn Vermishyan has been remanded into pre-trial detention, 5 days after being detained on suspicions of accepting bribes, the National Security Service said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





