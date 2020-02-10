Armenia, CoE discuss cybersecurity, AI in human rights protection

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan held a meeting on February 10 with Natalia Voutova, the Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan, the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release.

During the meeting Deputy PM Avinyan told Voutova that the Council of Europe is one of Armenia’s key partners in advancing the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

He also addressed the Armenia-Council of Europe 2019-2022 Action Plan, an important milestone for the development of relations.

Natalia Voutova briefed the Deputy PM on the Council of Europe Office main directions of activities in Armenia.

The sides discussed the opportunities of cooperation in digitization, e-justice, cyber-security, as well as issues related to Artificial Intelligence in the context of human rights protection.

Deputy PM Avinyan told Voutova that the digitization process is advancing in full-swing and attached importance to cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan