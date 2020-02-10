Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Oscar 2020: Parasite wins best picture award

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming the first non-English language film to take the top prize, reports BBC.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy. Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker.

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won the supporting acting awards for their roles in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story respectively.

Parasite won four awards in total.

Parasite's Bong Joon-ho beat Sir Sam to the prize for best director, and also took the best original screenplay award.

The film is a vicious social satire about two families from very different classes - one who live in poverty in a semi-basement, and another rich family residing in a large home.





