The Week In Headlines

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:

Issue of suspending powers of Constitutional Court President and members to be put to referendum

Parliament majority MP presents procedures around high court referendum

Venice Commission President issues statement over Armenia's Constitutional Court tensions

NSS Armenia arrests high ranking official for abuse of power

Anti-Armenian pogroms of Baku discussed in European Parliament

Armenian PM to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin

PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter to Chinese President and PM over coronavirus outbreak

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU member states

Armenia is 5th most optimistic country in the world – survey

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

Ryanair to carry out Yerevan-Paphos-Yerevan flights

Violence should be ruled out: Pashinyan recalls 6 pan-national consensuses proposed by him

Democracy in Armenia is irreversible – 1st part of Pashinyan’s speech at parliament

Democracy in Armenia is irreversible – 2nd part of Pashinyan’s speech at parliament

President Sarkissian, PM Pashinyan hold meeting

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Former NSS chief Vanetsyan announces plans to engage in active politics

All suspected cases of 2019-nCoV test negative in Armenia so far, authorities say

H1N1 cases recorded among students of Yerevan’s A. Pushkin public school

Armenia among world’s fastest growing tourist destinations – UNWTO

Criminal case against Serzh Sargsyan and others enters stage of arraignment

Three servicemen remanded into custody over death case of fellow soldier

To taste Sevan trout, visit concerts: 105-year-old Nourhan Josephovich discovers Armenia

Ruzan Mantashyan captivates SemperOpernball audience in brilliant performance of Tatiana's aria

Syrian-Armenian soldier killed in Idlib during firefight with terrorists

Eccentric tycoon Nubar Gulbenkian’s bizarre 1947 Rolls Royce put up for auction