The Week In Headlines
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:
Issue of suspending powers of Constitutional Court President and members to be put to referendum
Parliament majority MP presents procedures around high court referendum
Venice Commission President issues statement over Armenia's Constitutional Court tensions
NSS Armenia arrests high ranking official for abuse of power
Anti-Armenian pogroms of Baku discussed in European Parliament
Armenian PM to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin
PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter to Chinese President and PM over coronavirus outbreak
Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU member states
Armenia is 5th most optimistic country in the world – survey
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route
Ryanair to carry out Yerevan-Paphos-Yerevan flights
Violence should be ruled out: Pashinyan recalls 6 pan-national consensuses proposed by him
Democracy in Armenia is irreversible – 1st part of Pashinyan’s speech at parliament
Democracy in Armenia is irreversible – 2nd part of Pashinyan’s speech at parliament
President Sarkissian, PM Pashinyan hold meeting
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia
Former NSS chief Vanetsyan announces plans to engage in active politics
All suspected cases of 2019-nCoV test negative in Armenia so far, authorities say
H1N1 cases recorded among students of Yerevan’s A. Pushkin public school
Armenia among world’s fastest growing tourist destinations – UNWTO
Criminal case against Serzh Sargsyan and others enters stage of arraignment
Three servicemen remanded into custody over death case of fellow soldier
To taste Sevan trout, visit concerts: 105-year-old Nourhan Josephovich discovers Armenia
Ruzan Mantashyan captivates SemperOpernball audience in brilliant performance of Tatiana's aria
Syrian-Armenian soldier killed in Idlib during firefight with terrorists
Eccentric tycoon Nubar Gulbenkian’s bizarre 1947 Rolls Royce put up for auction