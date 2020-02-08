Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is 7th out of 46 countries in the Happiness Index, according to a survey by MPG LLC, a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia.

Respondents were asked if they were feeling very happy, happy, neither happy/nor sad, sad and very sad.

60% said they were happy, while 13% said very happy, MPG LLC Vice President Gayane Dadzunts said.

23% responded by saying they were neither happy/nor sad. 2% of respondents said they were sad, and only 1% very sad. Another 1% couldn’t give an answer.

According to the surveys, Colombia, Indonesia, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Nigeria and the Philippines are top happiest countries, followed by Armenia.

In another survey by the same organization, Armenia was named 5th most optimistic country in the world.

1517 people in Yerevan, other cities and villages were polled.

