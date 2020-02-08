Armenia is 5th most optimistic country in the world – survey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is the world’s 5th most optimistic country, according to a survey conducted by MPG LLC, a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia.

MPG LLC Vice President Gayane Dadzunts presented the data at a news conference today by juxtaposing their polls with the same polls conducted in 46 other countries.

“The question was the following: what do you think, will 2020 be better, worse or the same as 2019? 62% of respondents said it will be better, 7% said it will be worse, 25% said it will remain the same while 6% found it difficult to answer. The pessimist percentage was taken out of the optimism percentage and the optimism index totaled 55: with this indicator Armenia is in the top five optimistic countries,” she said.

1517 people in Yerevan, other cities and villages were polled.

The most optimistic country in the world is Peru, followed by Albania, then Nigeria and Kazakhstan.

Most pessimistic countries are Lebanon, Hong Kong, Jordan, Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan