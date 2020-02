First Lady Nune Sarkissian undergoes surgery

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian’s spouse, First Lady Nune Sarkissian has undergone a surgery at the Astghik Medical Center in Yerevan.

President Armen Sarkissian is currently at the hospital.

After the surgery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Nune Sarkissian in the clinic.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan