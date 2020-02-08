Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 190 times in one week
13:56, 8 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime nearly 190 times in one week, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.
Artsakh’s military said the Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1200 shots at their troops between February 2-8.
The Defense Ministry said the Artsakh troops “mostly refrained” from countermeasures and continued “confidently carrying out their combat mission”.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
