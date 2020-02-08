Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 190 times in one week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime nearly 190 times in one week, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.

Artsakh’s military said the Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1200 shots at their troops between February 2-8.

The Defense Ministry said the Artsakh troops “mostly refrained” from countermeasures and continued “confidently carrying out their combat mission”.

