Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 190 times in one week

Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 190 times in one week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime nearly 190 times in one week, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.

Artsakh’s military said the Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1200 shots at their troops between February 2-8.

The Defense Ministry said the Artsakh troops “mostly refrained” from countermeasures and continued “confidently carrying out their combat mission”.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration