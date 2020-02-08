Armenian humanitarian mission sappers clear 126,000 sq. meters in Syria in first year of operations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. During the first year (2019 February 8 – 2020 February 8) of operations in Syria, the de-miners of the Armenian humanitarian mission have cleared a total of 126,000 square meters of territory.

The Center for Humanitarian Demining & Expertise, the organization that has deployed the sappers and medics to Syria, said in a news release that 91,000 square meters of the total territory has been inspected and commissioned back to the Aleppo provincial authorities.

During the 1st year, Armenian sappers have discovered and disposed of: 1 anti-vehicle mine, 10 TM62 anti-tank mines, 3 MON50 anti-personnel mines, 11 PMN2 anti-personnel mines, 8 OZM72 anti-personnel mines, 3 82mm mortar shells, 2 shells, 1 RPG 1 grenade, 1 D30 shell, 2 100mm shells, 1 cluster bomb, 1 fired missile propeller, 3 F1 grenades, 1 AO 2,5 PTM, 17 M42 sub-munitions, 7 IEDs.

The medical personnel have treated 10,114 patients and conducted 1354 lab tests during the one first of operations.

The Armenian humanitarian mission has also organized many mine hazard awareness campaigns and medical aid trainings. As part of the “We Are With You” and “A Handful of Smiles” campaigns, gifts have been collected and donated to Syrian children. The second part of the campaign is still in process. The medical personnel of the mission are regularly providing necessary medicine to the Aleppo Hospital.

In addition to the mission in Syria, the agency has also carried out mine-clearance work in Armenia during 2019 with a total of 25,000 square meters being cleared in Kapan Municipality.

In 2019, combat action territories in the Kornidzor settlement of Tegh Municipality have been cleared. Halo Trust has conducted mine-clearance work in nearly 40,000 square meters in accordance to the center’s plan.

The agency said it is using the gear and equipment provided by the US State Department.

During 2019, the Center for Humanitarian De-Mining and Expertise has also conducted mine hazard awareness trainings for more than 11,000 school students from Yerevan and provinces.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan