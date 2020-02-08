LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.29% to $1721.00, copper price down by 1.13% to $5670.00, lead price down by 0.60% to $1824.00, nickel price down by 1.68% to $12855.00, tin price stood at $16325.00, zinc price down by 2.75% to $2154.00, molybdenum price stood at $23369.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.