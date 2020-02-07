Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. 4 contractual servicemen were left under avalanche in the positions of a military regiment located in Armenia’s Syunik Province at about 16:50, February 6.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the bodies of 3 servicemen have been found.

The other serviceman was rescued with minor injuries.

The Defense Ministry expresses condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan