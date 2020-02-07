PM Pashinyan, EEC Board Chairman discuss development of cooperation between member states

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM congratulated Mikhail Myasnikovich on the assumption of the new position and wished his effective and productive works. Nikol Pashinyan hoped that under the leadership of Mr.Myasnikovich the works of the Commission will give new impetus to the cooperation and expansion of trade and economic relations between the EAEU member states.

Mikhail Myasnikovich thanked PM Pashinyan for protecting his candidacy for the post of the EEC Board Chairman. He assured that he will justify the trust of the leaders of the EAEU member states.

During the meeting the sides discussed the strategic directions for the development of economic integration of the Union for the period until 2025, as well as the elimination of the obstacles and limitations existing in the EAEU market.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the increase of internal trade turnover and the implementation of the steps aimed at the establishment of a single energy market.

