FM Mnatsakanyan presents reform process to EU Ambassadors

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a traditional meeting with the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia and the Ambassadors of the EU member states accredited in Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

The interlocutors exchanged views on challenges and ways to solve them in the context of global and regional developments.

In the context of Armenia-EU partnership, the sides referred to the implementation process of the Armenia EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

FM Mnatsakanyan presented to the EU partners the reform process in Armenia aimed at the development of democracy, strengthening of rule of law, establishment of independent judicial system, and fight against corruption.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also presented the recent developments over Nagorno Karabakh peace process.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan