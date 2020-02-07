Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-02-20

YEREVAN, 7 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.38 drams to 478.47 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.62 drams to 524.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 7.50 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.84 drams to 618.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 134.85 drams to 24048.5 drams. Silver price up by 2.01 drams to 273.28 drams. Platinum price up by 34.25 drams to 15029.35 drams.