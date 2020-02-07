Armenian PM to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin

BERLIN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on February 13, the German federal government said in a statement.

“The meeting will focus on discussing the bilateral relations, economic issues and topics relating to the foreign and security policy”, the statement said.

The Armenian PM will depart for Germany to take part in the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16.

