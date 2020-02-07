Road condition update

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that as of 16:20 some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is closed for all types of vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar highway, the roads of Ashotsk, Amasia regions of Shirak province are difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported in Saravan –Zanger highway and Hrazdan town of Kotayk province.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepanstminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

