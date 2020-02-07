STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan awarded state awards to a group of distinguished representatives of "Mrakats" State Chamber Choir foundation and the relatives of those who have been honored with the awards posthumously, for their contribution to the sphere of musical art and in connection with the 20th anniversary of the Choir, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Bako Sahakyan congratulated members of the Choir with the jubilee underlining the significant role of the "Mrakats" State Chamber Choir in the cultural life of Artsakh.

Artsakh Republic minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Lernik Hovhannisyan and other officials attended the event.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan