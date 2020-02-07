Armenia, EBRD sign €21,1 million deal for modernization of Meghri BCP

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed €21,146,263 worth loan and grant agreements for the modernization and enhancement of the Meghri Border Crossing Point.

The signing ceremony of the agreements took place on February 7 at the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.

Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan and EBRD Armenia manager Dimitri Gvindadze signed the agreements.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and EBRD officials participated in the ceremony.

