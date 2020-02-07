Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with EBRD Vice President in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received today the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) led by Vice President for Policy and Partnerships Pierre Heilbronn, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Before the meeting the deputy PM participated in the signing ceremony of an agreement with the EBRD relating to the Meghri border checkpoint program.

Welcoming the guests deputy PM Grigoryan praised the level of Armenia’s cooperation with the EBRD and highlighted the Bank’s activeness in the private sector. He, in particular, highlighted the importance of EBRD programs in the capital market development, energy-saving and alternative energy development, SME development.

The EBRD Vice President thanked for the reception and the constructive cooperation and reminded that the EBRD Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held in Yerevan in 2021, adding that he is expecting the government’s support to organizing this event at the highest level.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan