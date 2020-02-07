H1N1 cases recorded among students of Yerevan’s A. Pushkin public school

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Influenza A virus subtype H1N1 (swine flu) cases have been recorded among students of the A. Pushkin public school in Yerevan, Principal Natalia Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said so far 10 parents have submitted sick leaves on their children having H1N1.

The headmaster said 552 out of the total 1800 students did not show up to classes on February 7.

“We have two shifts, 1500 students study at first shift, 452 of them are absent, while 100 are absent from the 300-student second shift. We still don’t know how many of those absent are sick with the flu since not all parents take their children to hospitals and not all bring sick leaves,” Stepanyan said.

School doctors are carrying out regular monitoring among the children, and in the event of suspected cases parents are asked to take their children to hospitals for checkups.

Earlier on February 6, the healthcare ministry said cases of respiratory infections are increasing in the country. Out of 740 sample tests during the season, 18,5% were confirmed to be Influenza A virus subtype H1N1. 5,5% were subtype B, and 24,7% were other viruses (rhinovirus, adenovirus etc).

